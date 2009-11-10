411 College Help for Georgia Students - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

411 College Help for Georgia Students

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia high school seniors confused about how to apply to college can get some help this week.
      Gov. Sonny Perdue has proclaimed this "Apply to College Week in Georgia." At 44 high schools students will receive assistance with the application process. While open to all seniors at those schools, the program is designed to offer aid to those who'd be the first in their family to attend college as well as minorities and nontraditional age students
      The governor is also urging students to access application information through the GAcollege411 website. The online resource helps students and their families select a college, apply for admission and finance their education.
      Georgia College 411: www.gacollege411.org
     
