Pedestrian Killed in Dayton

DAYTON, TN (WRCB) -- A man was killed Monday morning as he tried to cross a Rhea County highway.

Dayton police detective Jeff Hill says the accident happened when the 61 year old man stepped out into traffic at 5am on Highway 27 near the Scottish Inn.

Hill says the driver from Roane County, TN could not swerve in time. Hill says no charges will be filed in the case.