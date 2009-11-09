Stroller Recall

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRCB) -- Nearly one million umbrella-style strollers are being recalled after several children had their fingers caught in the collapsible hinges.

MacLaren USA is recalling all of their umbrella-style strollers because children can get their fingers caught in the hinges as the stroller is being opened or closed.

In some cases fingertips were amputated.

The company says the strollers meet all U.S. safety standards, however, 12 children have been hurt over the past 10 years.

If you have one of the strollers you can get a free hinge cover by contacting maclaren at www.maclaren.us/recall or by phone at 877-688-2326.