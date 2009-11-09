West Fired at Memphis - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

West Fired at Memphis

UPDATED 2PM MONDAY

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Memphis has fired coach Tommy West, saying the school wants to do in a different direction after the season.
      Athletic Director R.C. Johnson said at a news conference late Monday morning that he had met with West earlier and told the coach that the university "wanted our program to go in a different direction."
      The firing comes after the Tigers started the season 2-7 and less than 48 hours after a 56-28 loss to instate rival Tennessee, assuring Memphis of its third losing season in the last four campaigns.
      The Commercial Appeal first reported the firing.
     
NOON MONDAY

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Memphis coach Tommy West reportedly has been fired after starting 2-7 and less than 48 hours after his Tigers lost 56-28 to instate rival Tennessee.
      The Commercial Appeal cited an anonymous source in reporting that athletic director R.C. Johnson fired West during a meeting Monday morning in a story posted on the newspaper's Web site.
      Memphis spokesman Bob Winn declined to comment on the report. He told The Associated Press that the Tigers are holding their normal Monday media briefing as scheduled and encouraged reporters to attend.
      West had been 49-58 in his ninth season as head coach. He led Memphis to five bowl games in the past six years, and he was one of only four coaches in school history with four winning seasons while coaching at least five seasons with the Tigers.
     
