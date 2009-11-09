West Fired at Memphis

UPDATED 2PM MONDAY

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Memphis has fired coach Tommy West, saying the school wants to do in a different direction after the season.

Athletic Director R.C. Johnson said at a news conference late Monday morning that he had met with West earlier and told the coach that the university "wanted our program to go in a different direction."

The firing comes after the Tigers started the season 2-7 and less than 48 hours after a 56-28 loss to instate rival Tennessee, assuring Memphis of its third losing season in the last four campaigns.

The Commercial Appeal first reported the firing.



