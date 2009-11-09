Ida Weakens as It Nears Florida Panhandle - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Ida Weakens as It Nears Florida Panhandle

Posted: Updated:

TUESDAY

MIAMI (AP) - Forecasters say Ida has weakened to a tropical depression and is heading east toward the Florida Panhandle with winds near 35 mph (55 kph).
      Ida was a tropical storm with winds near 45 mph (75 kph) when it came ashore near Mobile Bay in southern Alabama on Monday morning.
      The tropical depression is moving northeast about 9 mph (15 kph) and is expected to continue in that direction until being absorbed by a front on Wednesday.
      Forecasters say most of the heavy rain is over and tropical storm warnings have been discontinued.
      The storm had shut down nearly a third of oil and natural gas production in Gulf as oil companies evacuated workers ahead of Ida. But demand for energy is so low due to the economic downturn, energy prices have barely budged.
     
      (Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press.  All Rights Reserved.)

MONDAY

MIAMI (AP) - Hurricane Ida was weakening as it headed for the Gulf Coast but could still pack hurricane winds and storm surges when it hits the shore Monday night or early Tuesday.
      The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said that top sustained winds from the Category 1 hurricane had decreased to near 80 mph early Monday.
      Hurricane warnings remain from Pascagoula, Miss., east to Indian Pass, Fla. Tropical storm warnings and hurricane watches are in effect across neighboring areas including New Orleans.
      Early Monday, Ida was located about 235 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River and moving north-northwest near 16 mph.
     
