Tragedy Averted at Head of the Hooch

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga fire officials say tragedy was averted at the Head of the Hooch competition on the Tennessee River.

According to Lt. Dusty Rose with the Chattanooga Fire Department, two nine person boats collided,

knocking one of the boats into a buoy. The boat from the Louisville, KY Rowing Club became swamped with water, putting all nine rowers into the water.

The Chattanooga Fire Department fireboat immediately responded. The crew of the fireboat, Lieutenant Dusty Rose, Senior Firefighters Dale Aslinger and Tim Waters safely removed the wet boaters from the water and took them to shore. The boaters were checked by Hamilton County EMS personnel. No one was injured.