Florida Coach Meyer Fined

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Florida coach Urban Meyer has been fined $30,000 by the Southeastern Conference for criticizing officials.
      Commissioner Mike Slive announced the fine Friday, two days after Meyer said referees missed a late hit against quarterback Tim Tebow in No. 1 Florida's 41-17 win against Georgia.
      The fine is the first since the SEC changed its policy about coaches publicly criticizing officials. The conference has done away with reprimands and made the punishment either a fine or a suspension.
      Meyer issued a statement of apology following the fine.
     
