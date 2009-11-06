Caught: Orlando Shooting Suspect Arrested

UPDATE FRIDAY 2:30PM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Officials: Gunman apprehended after killing 1, injuring 5 others at Orlando office building



UPDATE FRIDAY 1:45PM

ORLANDO, Fla (WRCB) -- Former employee Jason Rodriguez, 40, was identified by authorities with the Orlando Police Department as a suspect in the shooting. He is still being sought and could possibly be driving a silver 2002 Nissan sport utility vehicle with Florida tag D11-9UX.

Firefighters were called to Gateway Center at 1000 Legion Place around 11:30 a.m. The building is near Lake Ivanhoe. Many employees of Reynolds, Smith and Hills, an architecture firm, said they barricaded themselves inside their offices during the incident.

UPDATE FRIDAY 1PM

ORLANDO, Fla (WRCB) -- Reports now say two dead and eight hurt in shooting.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - People are streaming out of an office building in downtown Orlando, Fla., where officials say a shooter is on the loose.

Orange County Sheriff's Spokesman Jim Solomons says his department is backing up Orlando police and they're still looking for an armed man wearing a light blue polo shirt and jeans.

The Legions Place office building in downtown Orlando was ordered on lockdown Friday afternoon as officers began a floor-by-floor evacuation.

Orlando Police Sgt. Barbara Jones confirms there has been a shooting but can't say how many people are hurt.

The Orlando Fire Department tells WESH-TV that at least eight people are injured. Interstate 4 is closed in both directions through downtown and a nearby school is locked down.



FRIDAY NOON

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Police have surrounded a Florida high-rise after gun shots were reportedly fired.

It was not immediately known whether anyone was hurt.

A police spokeswoman didn't immediately return a phone call or e-mail.



