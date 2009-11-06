Lawsuit Filed in Hearse Body Case

GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) - The son of a woman whose decomposed body was found in the back of a hearse more than a year after she died has sued the funeral home operator.

A suit was filed Thursday in Etowah County Circuit Court by attorneys representing Ted Kirby Jr., son of Katherine Edna Woods, against Harold Watson Sr., owner of Watson and Sons Funeral Home.

Watson originally told police Woods' family did not sign papers to authorize her cremation and did not pay. It was later determined that Woods had insurance that covered the cost of her funeral. She had a funeral service and was to have been cremated.

The suit says Watson received a $4,250 check, dated Dec. 14, 2007, in complete payment for services that were supposed to be provided.

