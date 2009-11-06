Arrest Made in Dalton Hit and Run - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Arrest Made in Dalton Hit and Run

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE FRIDAY NOV 6 3:30PM

DALTON (WRCB) --  Dalton Police arrested Jesus Salazar Guerrero of 622 5th Avenue  for a hit and run committed earlier Friday morning.  He is charged with:

  • hit and run
  • failure to render aid
  • reckless conduct

At 6:24 AM, officers were dispatched to Emery Street near McBride Street on a report of an injured woman lying in the middle of the road.  Paramedics transported the victim, 21-year-old Amanda Dawn Hernandez, to Hamilton Medical Center.  

A witness told police he saw a red four-door car leaving the scene with the rear driver's side door open.  After speaking to friends of the victim, detectives contacted Guerrero who told them he was driving Hernandez in his car when she jumped out.  It is not clear if her injuries were caused by jumping out of the car or by being hit by a vehicle.

FRIDAY NOV 6 8AM

DALTON (WRCB) -- Dalton Police investigate an accident where a pedestrian was hit Friday morning.

Officers were dispatched at 6:24 am to Emery Street near McBride Street.  Paramedics transported the female victim to Hamilton Medical Center. Her condition and name have not been released at this time. 

