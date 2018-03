FRIDAY NOV 6TH 9:30AM

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- Chattanooga police say one lane of traffic is now open on Interstate 75 South. No condition on the driver has been released.

FRIDAY NOV 6TH 8AM

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Interstate 75 Southbound will be shut down for an unknown length of time Friday morning just north of the Interstate 24 split because of a tractor trailer crash requiring extrication of the driver.

If you are traveling from Highway 153 South or Interstate 75 South, an alternate route would be to take the Lee Highway exit from Highway 153, Lee Highway South to Brainerd Road then South Moore Road which will take you to Interstate 24.