Police Chase Ends in Arrest in North Georgia

A late night chase ends with one person being taken into custody.
The suspect led Catoosa County deputies on a chase down Houston Valley Road before crossing into Whitfield County.
Georgia state troopers joined the chase as the suspect turned onto Mount Vernon Road, northwest of Rocky Face.
After turning the suspect stopped and was apprehended, the reason for the chase is unknown.
