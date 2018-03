Chattanooga, TN (WRCB)--Chattanooga Police conducted a prostitution and a reverse prostitution sting Thursday.

Undercover officers posed as prostitutes to be patronized by "johns" for sex in exchange for money. During this operation a total of 20 suspects were arrested on various charges.

Three females were arrested and charged with Prostitution within 1.5 miles of a School (Clifton Hills Elementary). 17 other suspects were arrested for Patronizing Prostitution within 1.5 miles of a School (Clifton Hills Elementary).