Deadly Shooting at Fort Hood Texas

THURSDAY NOV 5TH 4:30PM

FORT HOOD, Texas (AP) - A Fort Hood spokeswoman says one shooter is in custody after a mass shooting on the Texas Army base. Army officials say at least seven people are dead and 20 wounded.

Fort Hood spokeswoman Sgt. Rebekah Lampan says authorities believe at least two gunmen were involved in the attack on Thursday.

She says it is not known whether the shooters were soldiers or civilians.

Lt. Col. Nathan Banks, an Army spokesman in Washington, says there was a pair of shootings at the base.

Banks says the first shooting was at 1:30 p.m. and at personnel and medical processing office. He says the second incident took place at a theater on the base.



THURSDAY NOV 5TH 4PM

FORT HOOD, Texas (AP) - Seven people are reported dead; 12 are injured.

THURSDAY NOV 5TH 3:40PM

FORT HOOD, Texas (AP) - The U.S. Army has closed its massive Army base at Fort Hood, Texas, amid reports that several people have been shot and killed at the post.

The Web site of the base in central Texas has posted an alert that says, "Effective immediately Fort Hood is closed." The Web site said that units at the base have been ordered to account for all personnel.

The site says, "This is not a Drill. It is an Emergency Situation."

Several television stations in Texas say several people were both killed and wounded in the shooting. Officials at the base and in the nearby town of Killeen, Texas, have not confirmed those accounts.

Fort Hood is located halfway between Austin and Waco.



