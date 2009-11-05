Knoxville Man Accused of Dragging Dog Behind His Truck

KNOXVILLE (WRCB) -- A Knoxville man is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals for allegedly dragging a dog behind his truck.

According to a police report, witnesses Tuesday afternoon saw Jimmy Lovell stopped at the intersection of Knott and Liberty with a dog tied to the back of his white Chevy S-10 truck. Lovell turned left and drove off with the dog dragging behind him.

Three witnesses told police they tried to stop Lovell who finally stopped at the Middlebrook intersection where he got out and came back to the truck then starting cursing at the witnesses. Lovell then reportedly took the rope off the dog's neck then threw the dog into the passenger seat and drove off. The dog appeared to be lifeless with its tongue hanging from its mouth.

WBIR, our Knoxville NBC affiliate, reports the dog was found abandoned a short time later. It was taken to the UT Veternary School for treatment.

Lovell was arrested at his home and placed under $2500 bond.