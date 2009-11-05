Raw Video: Torch Relay Goes Dog Sledding

THE YUKON (WRCB) --

The symbol of the Olympic games continues to travel across northern Canada.



The Olympic torch relay got under way bright and early Wednesday morning in Old Crow, Yukon.



The Olympic flame road into town in style on a dog-sled.

Martha Benjamin was the final torch-bearer in Old Crow.

She used to be a member of the town's cross county ski team.

After arriving via the dog sled, she lit the Olympic cauldron at the community celebration in Old Crow.

The torch is on a 106-day journey across Canada on the way to Vancouver, the host city for the 2010 winter games.

This is the longest domestic torch run in Olympic history at 28,000 miles.

The flame will be carried to Canada's Pacific, Arctic and Atlantic coasts before arriving in Vancouver.

An estimated 12,000 people will run as torchbearers as they pass through over 1,000 communities.

