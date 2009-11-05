Ala. Guardsman who died in Kuwait to be buried

Associated Press - November 5, 2009 10:44 AM ET

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (AP) - Funeral services are scheduled Friday for a member of a Fort Payne-based Army National Guard unit killed in Kuwait.

The Pentagon says 19-year-old Spc. Adrian L. Avila of Opelika died at Khabari Crossing in Kuwait from injuries he received in a non-combat-related accident.

Avila was assigned as an infantryman with the 1343rd Chemical Co. of the 151st Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Battalion. He had been in the National Guard just over two years.

Avila was among 130 members of the unit who left in April for training in Fort Hood, Texas, before being deployed to Kuwait for a year.

Funeral services will be Friday at 10 a.m. at the Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika followed by a graveside service in Columbus, Ga.

