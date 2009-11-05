Grundy County Schools Closed - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Grundy County Schools Closed

Posted: Updated:

GRUNDY COUNTY (WRCB) -- Grundy County schools are closed for the rest of the week.

School officials say they have a 15 percent absentee rate because of illness. School officials told our David Carroll that schools will re-open on Monday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.