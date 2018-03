MTSU Needle Scare Posted: Thursday, November 5, 2009 9:38 AM EST Updated: Thursday, November 5, 2009 9:38 AM EST Posted:Updated:

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) - Middle Tennessee State University is cautioning students after two hypodermic needles were found in campus vending machines.

The Daily News Journal reported a female student was stuck by a needle as she reached into a machine on Oct. 29. Police were called Wednesday after another student found a needle in a vending machine in the student center.

Campus police have posted a caution on a university Web site.

MTSU Police Chief Buddy Peaster said officers have checked other vending machines and found no other needles. He said police have sent e-mails to people on campus, cautioning them to be careful in reaching into vending machines.

---

Information from: The Daily News Journal, http://www.dnj.com



(Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)