Police Investigate Fatal Wreck On Hunter Rd.

Hamilton County, TN (WRCB)--The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal wreck that killed an Ooltewah woman.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office was called to the 5600 block of Hunter Road early this afternoon at approximately 11:50 a.m. on a traffic crash. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found that the crash involved a 1999 Toyota 4 Runner. The vehicle lost control trying to negotiate a curve and left the roadway on the right, sideswiping a guardrail. The vehicle continued off the roadway, going off an embankment, through a yard and then back up the embankment. It then went airborne until making contact on the passenger side with a tree.

The vehicle was being driven by Lynda Petty age 58 of an Ooltewah address. She was pronounced DOA at the scene. The investigation is continuing and being handled by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Traffic Division.