Overturned Tractor Trailer Ties Up Traffic On I-75

UPDATED 11:06 PM

Chattanooga (WRCB)- Dispatchers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol say I-75 Northbound near the Ooltewah exit has been reopened after being shut down for hours while crews cleaned up following a wreck involving a tractor trailer and two cars.

The accident occurred around 7:00pm Wednesday night near mile markers 10.

According to officers on the scene, traffic slowed to a crawl just before the Ooltewah exit when a tractor trailer full of frozen pizzas rear ended a car, over corrected and pushed another vehicle into the wall before turning over on its side.

Three people were transported to the hospital by ambulance with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Officers say that Interstate 75 North may be shut down till about 11pm. The alternate route to take would be Exit 7/Collegedale to Old Lee Highway. Take Little Debbie Parkway to Ooltewah where you can enter back onto Interstate 75 North.