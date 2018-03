EAST RIDGE (WRCB) -- An Electric Power Board subcontractor is hospitalized after he was shocked while installing fiber optic cable in East Ridge.

East Ridge police and fire spokesman Erik Hopkins says the accident happened Tuesday afternoon at the Lomenaque Apartments located at 4145 Ringgold Road. Firefighters arrived to find the subcontractor, Jessie Steele, had been shocked.

Firefighters worked quickly to clear Steele's airway and started CPR. Emergency Medical workers transported the man to Erlanger Hospital. Steele is listed in critical condition.