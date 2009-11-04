In Memory: Calder's Cause

Calder with his son Archie in Nashville for the walk for Calder's Cause

UPDATE: Monday January 18th

Calder Willingham died Monday morning.

Here are the funeral arrangements:

A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, January 21st at 3:00 in the afternoon and Our Lady of the Mount Catholic Church with internment in the Memorial Garden to follow. A party to celebrate Calder's life will begin at 5:00 at the Fairyland Club. Any donations should be made to ALS of Tennessee (Calder's Cause), PO Box 40244, Nashville, TN 37204-0244, or to Hospice of Chattanooga, 4411 Oakwood Dr., Chattanooga, TN 37416. Visit www.heritagefh.com to share words of comfort to the family. Arrangements by Heritage Funeral Home, 7454 E. Brainerd Road, Chattanooga, TN 37421.



Here is Jed Mescon's special tribute to Calder and his friends.

Jed Mescon

Eyewitness News Today Anchor

For 30 years, Calder Willingham would run the streets of downtown Chattanooga. Six days a week, he would meet a group of friends at the YMCA and take off, never missing a day. Now Calder is on a different journey. He still has the same friends, but now the road taken is to educate others about the disease that is slowly killing this 69-year-old man. A man who was a picture of health. He is described as a man whose sense of humor and zest for life were contagious.

That support comes every Friday morning as his workout buddies meet for breakfast at the Blue Plate Restaurant. It's all part of Calder's Cause to find a cure for ALS or Lou Gehrig's Disease, which affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. The disease suffocates and paralyzes a person. For Calder's wife, Betsy, seeing this love and support means something else.

"Calder's life is rich indeed;just look around," she said.

Although the cause of ALS is not understood, recent years have brought a wealth of new understanding. Just weeks ago, this group of friends and others walked in Nashville in honor of Calder to help raise money for this disease that will hit more than 5,00 people in America this year alone.

The one statement everyone says about Calder:

"A champ indeed and a man who will continue to give it his all everyday. It's part of Calder's journey that includes plenty of people who love him."

For more information check out the ALS Web site at www.alsa.org. The life expectancy of an ALS patient averages two to five years and ALS can strike anyone. To Calder and everyone else that morning thank you for breakfast and a great lesson on friendship.