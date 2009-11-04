Baylor Students Help Feed Families for Thanksgiving

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) The middle school students at Baylor School came together to help the community Tuesday.

Each student brought a frozen turkey to school and they formed a train, passing the turkeys from one to another until each turkey reached the Food Bank freezer truck.

The turkeys will go to families in the Chattanooga area, who otherwise wouldn't have a turkey this Thanksgiving.

And mark your calendar for Channel 3's annual "Share Your Christmas" food drive on December 9th. It's our 25th year.