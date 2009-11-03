More H1N1 Vaccine Shots Available

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) The Hamilton County Health Department has seven hundred available appointments for the injectable version of the vaccine, for at-risk groups.
The Health Department also received another shipment of the flu-mist, which officials now say is "plentiful"
They're offering the flu-mist to anyone in the community who is medically eligible, ages 2 to 49, healthy and not pregnant.
