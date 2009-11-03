Forgotten Child Fund Now Taking Applications for Christmas

CHATTANOOGA, TN ( WRCB) Christmas is around the corner, and The Forgotten Child Fund is getting to work.
If your family needs assistance, you can apply now until December 11.
You can fill out an application at the Toy Store which is located in the old Number 12 Chattanooga Fire Hall on Forest Avenue.
You must bring a photo ID, and social security card for you and all of your children.
Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.More
