Bledsoe's Chase Brown named FNF Player of the Week

PIKEVILLE, Tenn. (WRCB) -- Bledsoe County has been one of the biggest surprises of the 2009 high school football season, and Chase Brown is a big reason why.

The talented tailback erupted for 264 yards rushing and scored six touchdowns in the Warriors' 63-34 win at Chattanooga Christian in Friday night's regular season finale, earning the Friday Night Football Player of the Week honors.

Brown racked up his monster night on just 18 carries before being taken out at the end of the third quarter. His stats helped spark a Bledsoe County attack that finished with more than 700 yards of total offense in the win.

The district-champion Warriors earned a first-round home game this week in the 3A bracket of the TSSAA state football playoffs. They'll host Loudon on Friday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Other notable performances from Friday's Week 10 of the season were:

-- Boyd-Buchanan's Ben Beasley rushed for 152 yards and scored four touchdowns in the Bucs' 35-0 win at Copper Basin.

-- Dalton quarterback Stryker Brown used his legs instead of his arm, rushing for four of the Catamounts' five touchdowns in a 35-11 sub-region championship-clinching win at NW Whitfield.

-- Marion County's Nick Wells rushed for 153 yards and a score on just seven carries in the Warriors' 30-6 win over Lookout Valley.

-- Polk County's Jared Allen threw for 173 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another to help the Wildcats beat Meigs County 42-0 to cap off the first 10-0 season in school history.

-- Tyner's Jermel McKenzie caught two touchdown passes, forced two fumbles, recovered one fumble, and had an interception in the Rams' 21-7 win at Brainerd.