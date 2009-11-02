Name Selected for New Whitfield Co High

WHITFIELD COUNTY (WRCB) -- The new Whitfield County high school will open in two years as Coahulla Creek High School.

School board members announced the name on Monday afternoon after reviewing more than 100 nominations from the community suggesting names for the school. Members of the community were part of the team that designed the unique facility which includes large flexible workspaces to encourage innovation and collaboration.

Now community members can help redraw district lines to determine which students will move into the new facility in 2011. The future students will choose the colors and mascot for Coahulla Creek High School.