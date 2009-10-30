Bledsoe County Rolls Past CCS

Lauren Brown

Eyewitness Sports Reporter

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Bledsoe County is one of the biggest surprises of 2009. Now first year coach and former player Jason Reel looks to take the Warriors into the playoffs with an 8-2 record, they just needed a win over CCS.

By the second half, the Warriors had a commanding 28-7 lead over the Chargers. And they were just getting started.

Chase Brown takes the ball in 14 yards and just as he's tackled to the ground he gets his fourth touchdown in the first half. 35-7 Warriors.

But the Chargers showed the Warriors their offense was pretty good too. The Chargers wide receiver, Jordan Miller had some smooth moves. After getting the ball from Jared Swafford, he avoid several defenders to take the ball in for the score. But the Chargers still trailed 35-14.

Bledsoe County was on fire in this game though. Chase Brown attacked again in the second quarter. After getting the handoff from Tyler Harvey, he took the ball 40 yards down the field for the touchdown. He finished the game with 18 carries, rushing for 303 yards with six touchdowns.

Bledsoe County gets the win in this game, 63-34 over CCS.