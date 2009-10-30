Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe - Band of the Week Posted: Friday, October 30, 2009 11:26 PM EDT Updated: Friday, October 30, 2009 11:38 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

The last week of the regular season meant local bands had full plates. We go to the Friday Night Football tape room to pull up a halftime perfomance from the Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe Warriors Marching Band, this week's Band of the Week!