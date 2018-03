Hearse Hits Tree Posted: Friday, October 30, 2009 4:52 PM EDT Updated: Friday, October 30, 2009 4:52 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

CATOOSA COUNTY (WRCB) -- On this eve of Halloween, a hearse is involved in an accident. It happened around 11:20 Friday morning in Ringgold.

Police say the hearse was traveling north on Burning Bush Road, near Dietz Road, when witnesses tell them the driver swerved, went off the road and crashed into the tree head-on. Markings on the vehicle indicate the vehicle belongs to the Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home out of LaFayette.

The driver, who was transporting a body at the time of the crash, had to be flown by LifeForce to Erlanger. There's no word on his condition.