Thomas P. Miller, MD

Education

Upsala College, East Orange, NJ - B.S. Biology 1971

University of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio, TX - M. D. 1975

Residency: North Carolina Memorial Hospital Chapel Hill, North Carolina 1978

Chief Resident North Carolina Memorial Hospital Chapel Hill, North Carolina 1977-1978



Professional Societies

President of the Tennessee Society of Interventional Pain Physicians

Board Certified in Anesthesiology & Pain Management

National Board of Medical Examiners

American Academy of Forensic Medicine



Government Service

U.S.A.F. Medical Corps 1966-1970 Honorable Discharge

U. S. Army Reserve 1989-1992 Honorable Discharge

Chief of Anesthesia- Operation Desert Shield/Storm



Professional Activities

Director of Anesthesia - Parkridge Medical Center, Chattanooga TN 1984-1988

Director of Anesthesia - Hutcheson Medical Center, Ft. Oglethorpe, GA 1985-1988

Co-Director - Anesthesiologists Associated, P.C., Chattanooga, TN 1986-1988

Director - Ridgeview Pain Management, Memorial Hospital, Chattanooga, TN 1991-1993

TN Society of Anesthesiologists - President elect 2/94 -2/95 President 2/95-1/96

TN Society of Interventional Pain Physicians - Executive Director/ President 8-01 to 2006



Pain Management Experience

1975-1978 Studied under J. Ghia North Carolina Memorial Hospital Pain Clinic

1978 Opened a private practice pain office providing interventional pain procedures for referring physicians from multiple specialties.

1981 Member of pain team of Anesthesiologists Associated at Siskin Rehabilitation Center & Greater Chattanooga Pain Clinic in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

1993 - Present Medical Director of Specialists in Pain Management, Chattanooga, TN