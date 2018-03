Chattanooga, TN (WRCB)-- Chattanooga Man wanted by the TBI for a murder in Shelbyville, TN has been arrested.

Investigators with the United States Marshal Service and the Chattanooga Police Department arrested a man this evening wanted for a homicide that occurred in Shelbyville, TN last Friday in which the victim was shot multiple times.

Brandon Holmes was apprehended after tips received from the Shelbyville Police Department led CPD investigators to Holmes' residence in East Chattanooga. After making contact with Holmes' family, he agreed to surrender to police. He was transported to the Chattanooga Police Services Center where he will be interviewed by Shelbyville Police Detectives and transported back to Bedford County.