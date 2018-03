Hixson, TN (WRCB)-- Four juveniles were caught in the act of burglarizing the old Hixson Middle School at 5421 School Drive.

Chattanooga Police Officers responded to the school at 4:20 pm after receiving a call of a burglary in progress. Once inside, a K-9 officer located the four boys; two 14-year-olds and two 16-year-olds. Investigation of the building revealed extensive damage to windows, tables, chairs and walls.

All four boys were transported to the Juvenile Detention Unit and charged with burglary, vandalism over $500 and evading arrest.