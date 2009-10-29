Two Arrested for East Ridge Pharmacy Robbery - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Two Arrested for East Ridge Pharmacy Robbery

EAST RIDGE (WRCB) -- East Ridge arrest two men for the robbery of a Walgreen's pharmacy.

Charged are:

  • Arthur James Morrow, 24, of East Ridge
  • Christopher Kyle Brown, 24, of East Ridge

    On October 22nd, East Ridge Police were called to the Walgreen's located at 3508 Ringgold Road. A pharmacy staff member said two white males handed her a note saying they had a gun and wanted certain types of narcotic medication. After they got the drugs, they fled the scene.

    Police asked for help in identifying the suspects. Pictures from the Walgreen's surveillance camera ran on Sunday's Crime Stoppers segment on Channel-3. Police then got a number of calls with information about the robbery.

    When Morrow was arrested, police found he had a stolen handgun and over 300 Methadone pills with an estimated street value of $15,000.  Morrow is charged with Robbery, Possession of Schedule II Narcotic for Resale and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Felony. Morrow has also been charged with a second Robbery of a pharmacy that occurred on September 16th at the Walgreen's located at 5301 Ringgold Road. 

Brown has been charged with Robbery. Both suspects are being held at the Hamilton County Jail and are scheduled to be in East Ridge municipal Court on November 3rd at 5pm.

  • Yucky ducky? Study reveals bath-time toy's dirty secret

    Thursday, March 29 2018 8:14 PM EDT2018-03-30 00:14:54 GMT
    ( AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop). The March 27, 2018 photo shows the inside of a rubber duck after it was cut open for the photo in Nauen, Germany. Swiss researchers now say the cute, yellow bath-time friends harbor a dirty secret: Microbes swimming inside...( AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop). The March 27, 2018 photo shows the inside of a rubber duck after it was cut open for the photo in Nauen, Germany. Swiss researchers now say the cute, yellow bath-time friends harbor a dirty secret: Microbes swimming inside...
  • NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    Thursday, March 29 2018 8:14 PM EDT2018-03-30 00:14:38 GMT
    (Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...(Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...
  • Local dad on MTV's "Teen Mom OG" arrested for probation violation

    Thursday, March 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-03-29 23:34:54 GMT

    Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

