Two Arrested for East Ridge Pharmacy Robbery

EAST RIDGE (WRCB) -- East Ridge arrest two men for the robbery of a Walgreen's pharmacy.

Charged are:

Arthur James Morrow, 24, of East Ridge

Christopher Kyle Brown, 24, of East Ridge

On October 22nd, East Ridge Police were called to the Walgreen's located at 3508 Ringgold Road. A pharmacy staff member said two white males handed her a note saying they had a gun and wanted certain types of narcotic medication. After they got the drugs, they fled the scene.

Police asked for help in identifying the suspects. Pictures from the Walgreen's surveillance camera ran on Sunday's Crime Stoppers segment on Channel-3. Police then got a number of calls with information about the robbery.

When Morrow was arrested, police found he had a stolen handgun and over 300 Methadone pills with an estimated street value of $15,000. Morrow is charged with Robbery, Possession of Schedule II Narcotic for Resale and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Felony. Morrow has also been charged with a second Robbery of a pharmacy that occurred on September 16th at the Walgreen's located at 5301 Ringgold Road.

Brown has been charged with Robbery. Both suspects are being held at the Hamilton County Jail and are scheduled to be in East Ridge municipal Court on November 3rd at 5pm.