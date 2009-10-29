Report: Pre-K Effect Drops After Second Grade Posted: Thursday, October 29, 2009 12:49 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, October 29, 2009 12:49 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A recent report shows the effectiveness of Tennessee's pre-kindergarten program diminishes after the second grade, but supporters say it still provides a valuable foundation that will help at-risk children succeed.

The report released Thursday by the state comptroller's office shows kindergarten students who participated in the pre-K program performed better academically than a group of those who didn't.

However, it reveals that there is "little evidence that the unique effects of pre-K" last beyond second grade.

Mark Rogers, state director for Fight Crime: Invest in Kids in Tennessee, says studies disagree on the short-term education benefits of pre-K. But he says there's no disagreement that having at-risk children in a structured pre-K program like Tennessee's will help them graduate and reduce the chance they'll get involved in crime.



(Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

