Report: Pre-K Effect Drops After Second Grade

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A recent report shows the effectiveness of Tennessee's pre-kindergarten program diminishes after the second grade, but supporters say it still provides a valuable foundation that will help at-risk children succeed.
      The report released Thursday by the state comptroller's office shows kindergarten students who participated in the pre-K program performed better academically than a group of those who didn't.
      However, it reveals that there is "little evidence that the unique effects of pre-K" last beyond second grade.
      Mark Rogers, state director for Fight Crime: Invest in Kids in Tennessee, says studies disagree on the short-term education benefits of pre-K. But he says there's no disagreement that having at-risk children in a structured pre-K program like Tennessee's will help them graduate and reduce the chance they'll get involved in crime.
     
