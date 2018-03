It's Official: Vince Young to Start for Winless Titans Posted: Thursday, October 29, 2009 12:32 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, October 29, 2009 3:52 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The owner of the Tennessee Titans wants more of Vince Young. He's getting just that with the winless Titans switching from veteran Kerry Collins back to the 2006 Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Coach Jeff Fisher announced the expected move Thursday after practice for the 0-6 Titans.

That means Young will start Sunday against Jacksonville (3-3), the team that helped send him to the bench in the 2008 opener by picking him off twice and spraining his knee. Collins started 20 of the 21 games since then.

Young has eight career interceptions against Jacksonville with only three touchdown passes. But he has won five of his last six starts, a stat that includes the end of the 2007 season.



