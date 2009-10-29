TN State Rep Watson Will Not Run for State Senator

Bennett's drawings in the Chattanooga Times Free Press have won numerous awards, but on some days, he can be the most hated man in town.

Clay Bennett does not set out to upset anyone, but it happens

BRADLEY COUNTY (WRCB) -- Tennessee State Representative Eric Watson will not run as a candidate for the 9th State Senate seat. Instead Watson says he will run for re-election in the 22nd House Dstrict.

Here is his statement:

I am honored by the citizens encouragement, and offers of support that has

been given to me as a candidate to serve in the 9th Senatorial District. I

am announcing that I am seeking re-election to the Tennessee House of

Representatives and to serve the citizens of the 22nd House District.

Since my election to the House of Representatives in 2006, we have made many

steps forward for the 22nd District. I feel that my work here is not

complete. I have been honored to work my way to a Chairmanship position

with the Criminal Practice and Procedure Subcommittee, Vice-Chair, House

Elections Subcommittee, Member of Judiciary Committee, Member of House State

& Local Committee and Task Force on Immigration and Citizenship.

House Republican Caucus Chairman Glen Casada was quoted saying "We are

excited to have Rep. Watson stay in the House of Representatives and his

leadership role and his insight is greatly valued".

I will continue to grow personally and professionally but feel that I am

most needed in the House of Representatives to finish the work that I have

started for my district, including being the most appropriated

transportation district in the region and the progress of the German firm

WACKER, which plans to locate a $1 billion project just off Lauderdale

Memorial Highway in Charleston in our district.

I am humbled at the support and belief in me and I look forward to continue

to work to make our district and southeast Tennessee a better place to live,

work, and call home.

God Bless,

Rep. Eric Watson