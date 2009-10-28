Drive For Volkswagen: New Car Revealed; Plant Progress

Chattanooga, TN (WRCB) -- With production ahead of schedule and a steady stream of jobs applicants, Volkswagen is inching closer to getting the new plant up and running.

The group has already seen more than 12,000 applications filter through Human Resources.

One of those belonged to Veronica Coriell. Her hope is that she and her husband will be one of the 1200 production workers the plant intends hires next year.

"I have been out of work for a year and he has been out of work for about two years. We have lived off and on on the streets and we are steady now, but we need some income coming in," she said.

VW management is in the process of getting more suppliers and hope to have most on sight so parts will be easier to access.

Right now the billion dollar plant has about 220 employees, and filling the thousands of openings, will be a lengthy process.

HR Manager Rryan Rose said, "People just need to be patient, selecting one person does not take that long, selecting two thousand takes a while"