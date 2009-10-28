Charges Filed in Athens Cyclist Death

ATHENS, Tenn. (AP) - An East Tennessee man has been charged with vehicular homicide in a traffic accident that killed a bicyclist in Athens.

A McMinn County grand jury indicted 21-year-old Andrew Shipman of Loudon County.

Shipman was served Monday with the indictment that charges him with two counts of vehicular homicide, one by impairment from drugs or alcohol and the other by reckless driving.

The Daily Post-Athenian in Athens reports that police records show Shipman was driving on Cook Drive about 9:30 p.m. on April 11 when he struck bike rider Michael Cumbus of Athens. When police arrived, they found the 39-year-old Cumbus and his bike near the road. Cumbus died at a hospital.

A phone listing for Shipman could not be found and court records do not show that he has hired an attorney.

