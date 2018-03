CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Authorities say a student at the Howard School of Academics and Technology has been charged with carrying a weapon on school property.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department, the assistant principal got a tip that a student had a weapon on school property. The school was placed on lockdown while the 15 year old student was identified.

His locker was searched and officers found a loaded semi-automatic BB gun. The BB gun was described as realistic looking and could be mistaken for the real thing.