CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga police say they are one step closer to their pursuit for justice in a cold case murder.

A Hamilton County grand jury has indicted 31-yr-old Larry Wade of Nashville, Tennessee for the murder of Lesley Washington Junior. Washington died from multiple gunshot wounds in the home invasion robbery committed in August 2006 at 2911 4th Avenue.

Wade has been indicted on charges of felony murder and attempted especially aggravated robbery. He is currently in Jefferson County, Tennessee on other charges. He will be brought back to Chattanooga to answer to these latest charges.