Life Sentence for Cabbie Killer

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- A teen convicted of killing a cab driver, will spend the rest of his life in prison.
David Hunter was 15-years-old when he was arrested and charged with murdering James Flemming.
A jury convicted him last month.
He's been in solitary confinement at the Hamilton County jail ever since.
This week, a judge sent him away to carry out his life sentence.
