Man Killed in Chattanooga Crash

Tuesday around 9:00 pm, Chattanooga Police Traffic Investigators responded to reports of a traffic fatality at 6400 Hixson Pike. Rex Curtis told officers he was traveling north on Hixson Pike in the fast lane when a man appeared in his traffic lane.
Curtis swerved into the turn lane to avoid hitting the victim, 40 year old Charles Laymon, but he had already made contact. Paramedics pronounced Laymon pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say no charges have been filed.
Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.More
Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.More