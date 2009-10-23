Tyner High School - Band of the Week

Smartly dressed in maroon, gold and white, the Tyner Pride fill the upper lot at Channel 3. The rain that had seemed a certainty early in the week gave way to a clear night with a very cool breeze. But Tyner would not be thwarted!

Director Elias Smith told us about a busy two weeks ahead with trips to the Magic City Classic, a band competition in Birmingham, Alabama, then on the Nashville the next weekend for Tennessee State University's homecoming festivities.

With about 70 horns, percussion and the dancers at the ready, Drum Majors Brittany Scott and Ayana Patton counted the group off on a rousing redition of Ego by Beyonce.

Our thank to the Tyner Pride Marching Band, this week's Band of the Week!

Reported by: Greg Glover