Red Bank clinches district title by beating Brainerd in the FNF GOTW

RED BANK, Tenn. (WRCB) -- Welcome to the playoffs, Red Bank.

The Class 4A top-ranked Lions overcome another sluggish start with a third-quarter explosion to run away from Brainerd at home 42-8 in the Channel 3 Friday Night Football Game of the Week.

Keon Williams rushed for 166 yards and five touchdowns on 24 carries, and Tim Dews added 103 more yards on the ground.

After the first two scores from Williams, Brainerd drove the length of the field with the aid of two constly Lions' penalties and scored on an Anthony Broom to Jermaine Williams touchdown pass and two-point conversion just before the half to cut the lead to 14-8 at the break.

But the Lions roared out of the locker room in the third quarter, as Williams rushed for his final three scores while the defense forced a pair of Panther turnovers.

Brainerd, who entered the contest averaging nearly 30 points per game, went without a first down in the third quarter, and was more than doubled up in time of possession.

Broom's touchdown to Williams was one of just two completions on the night in 24 pass attempts, and the Panthers turned it over three times total in the game.

With the win, Red Bank improves to 8-0 on the year and seals up the District 6-AA championship. Brainerd falls to 6-2 overall, and will now have to fight over the final two weeks of the season to preserve their runner-up position in the district standings.