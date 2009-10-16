Ringgold Shuts Out LaFayette

Lauren Brown

Eyewitness Sports Reporter

RINGGOLD, Ga. (WRCB) -- The Highlight Game of the Night takes us to Ringgold, where they hosted LaFayette. But tonight it's not Ringgold, it is Ring-cold, so with all these wet and cold conditions could these two teams handle it?

Their fans were trying to handle it by bundling up in blankets and fleeces. Unfortunately, players had to be a bit more creative to stay warm.

In the first quarter neither team could put the ball away. Muddy field conditions made it pretty hard to move the ball down the field. Tough defenses didn't help either as the Tigers Josh Moore gets sacked.

Late in the second quarter, still no score. And Martez Eastland tries to get the offense going. On fourth down for the Tigers Eastland goes long 37 yards to Desmond Law. And just as Law goes to make the grab, it's tipped by the Ramblers Sam Clayton to keep the score knotted at zero.

The game would remain scoreless through the first half but Tiger fans are sure glad they braved the cold Friday night.

Early in the third quarter, Martez Eastland gets the handoff and darts right up the middle for the first score of the game.

Tigers take the lead 7-0 after the extra point. And they go on to win, 14-0 over the Ramblers.