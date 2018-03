It was a rough night for Brainerd at Red Bank, but the Marching Panthers still put on a great show!

From the stands, Band Director Tracey Hill introduced the group and got them playing.

We are sorry the Marching Panthers were unable to stop by the Channel 3 studio to play, but sure enjoyed their performance via video tape. Our thanks to Ms. Hill and the guys and gals from Brainerd, this week's Friday Night Football Band of the Week!