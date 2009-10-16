VW Application Process Opens for Production Team Jobs



Interested applicants may apply from October 26 through November 15 online at www.VWJobsChattanooga.com



CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Volkswagen Group of America Chattanooga Operations,

LLC announced the company is ready to begin accepting applications for production team

members at its Tennessee manufacturing facility beginning October 26. This application process is specific to the production positions which will produce Volkswagen's new mid-sized sedan. These team members will assemble automotive parts and operate tools and equipment.

Beginning Monday, October 26, at 7:30 a.m. EST, applicants interested in production positions

may apply online at the web site www.VWJobsChattanooga.com. Applicants may access the web site from any computer with internet access. If they do not have access to a computer, they can visit any Tennessee Career Center to complete the online application, including:

Tennessee Career Center - Chattanooga, 5600 Brainerd Road, Suite A-5, Chattanooga, TN 37411

Tennessee Career Center - Athens, 410 Congress Parkway, Athens, TN 37303

Application support will also be available at Chattanooga State Technical Community College

locations in Chattanooga, Dayton, Kimball and Sequatchie/Bledsoe as well as Cleveland State

Community College, Tennessee Technology Center, and the University of Tennessee at

Chattanooga.

The application window will remain open through November 15, 2009, at which time it will close. Beginning in November and continuing through 2010, Volkswagen will select candidates to move to the assessment process, including practical hands-on testing.

"We are looking for capable, local people who can work together in a team environment to build our cars safely and with the highest quality," said Hans-Herbert Jagla, Executive Vice President of Human Resources, Volkswagen Group of America Chattanooga Operations, LLC. "These production team members will make up the majority of our 2,000-plus workforce here in Chattanooga and are the key to the successful launch of our new plant."



Applicants for production positions must be 18 years of age, have a high school diploma or GED, and have legal authorization to work in the U.S. Volkswagen plans to hire approximately 1,200 production team members. Initial hiring begins in first quarter of 2010. Starting wages will be $14.50 per hour, gradually increasing to $19.50 per hour after 36 months. Team members will also be eligible for a comprehensive benefits package, including medical and dental plans, life insurance and retirement savings.

"Because we anticipate there will be a great deal of interest in these positions, it's important to note that there is no advantage to applying on the first day or in person," said Ryan Rose, General Manager of Human Resources for the Chattanooga Operations. "All applicants who complete their application during the 3-week period will be given equal consideration."

Added Jagla: "We continue to make progress towards our planned launch in 2011 and now we are ready and excited to start the hiring and training of our local production team members."



