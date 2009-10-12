CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - 12-year-old Thomas likes sports, lots of activities and video games.

"I like country music, and I'm a big fan of science fiction. I'm on book one of the Inheritance Cycle, which is pretty good," he said.

He loves to read, but the seventh grader doesn't want to admit he does just fine in school

"What do you like in school?" we asked him.

"Nothing really, except lunch," he responded.

Those who know him best say Thomas is easy to talk to and has a great personality and sense of humor. He's been in foster care for more than a year and truly wants to be part of a forever family.

He's not used to siblings.

"If I'm going to be a good kid, I'm basically a good kid alone."

But his counselor says he'd do just fine with children close to his age.

A two-parent home that is very nurturing would be ideal for Thomas. He'd like to be able to just be a kid.

Thomas needs a good home. Maybe you can provide that.